$5 a gallon gas may be tipping point for Americans to travel less

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday may be one of the busiest travel days of the spring, even as average gas prices top at least $4 a gallon across the U.S.

ABC News reports a quarter of Americans will be traveling through Sunday. Drivers know what they’re facing. In Florida, gas prices are about eight cents cheaper than the national average of $4.08 a gallon.

In Hillsborough County, gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon, while Pasco County has the cheapest gas in the Tampa Bay area at $3.94 a gallon.

But, even as travel is high for the holiday weekend, there is a limit to how much traveling drivers are willing to do if prices go back up.

According to AAA, the magic number seems to be $5 a gallon. A recent survey by AAA found 75 percent of those who responded said $5 a gallon gas could change any future plans for travel.

As for those still hitting the road this weekend, AAA said it was best to get on the road before 11 a.m. or drive later at night because the chances of a traffic jam are highest in the afternoon.