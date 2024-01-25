Watch Now
3 Tampa Bay area restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants in 2024 list

Ryan Beard/ Scripps National News Team
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jan 24, 2024
Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 U.S. restaurants on Tuesday and three restaurants in the Tampa Bay area are a part of the website's latest lineup of elite food spots.

Mio's Grill & Cafe, located at 119 2nd St. N in St. Petersburg, landed at No. 12, the highest of the three local restaurants. The quaint Mediterranean eatery provides staples such as gyros, falafel, and hummus.

Another local Mediterranean spot made the list at No. 75. Bayshore Mediterranean Grill, located at 6102 S MacDill Ave. in Tampa, offers Turkish cuisine with ingredients such as lamb, beef, rice, fish, eggplants, green peppers, onions, and garlic.

Shaker & Peel, located at 3159 Curlew Road in Oldsmar, ranked No. 80 on the list. The Latin restaurant, which claims to be "reinventing the taco," also serves beer, wine, and cocktails.

Three Tampa Bay area restaurants also made Yelp's top 100 U.S. restaurants list last year. However, none of them ended up on this year's list.

