2 Florida Department of Law Enforcement appointments announced after staff shake-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following a staff shake-up at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state officials announced two new appointments, Friday.

The governor's office said Derek Miller would be moving from legislative affairs director at the Department of Elder Affairs to take the same position at FDLE.

Matt Walsh will also be transitioning from special agent in charge at the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center to assistant commissioner over public safety services at FDLE.

FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass cheered Walsh's appointment in a note to staff. He called the new assistant commissioner someone who has "faithfully served with FDLE for nearly 20 years, with a law enforcement career spanning more than 25."

"From his early days as a special agent investigating organized crime, homicide and public integrity cases in the Sebring Field Office and FMROC to his role as an SAS over the Major Case Squad and Organized Crime Squad in JROC to his tenure as ASAC and SAC of JROC more recently, AC Walsh has proven himself to be a dedicated public servant and inspiring leader who brings out the best in his people," Glass said.

The appointments come days after Glass asked for the resignation of two high-ranking FDLE officials.

A spokesman with the department announced the departure of Chief of Staff Ron Draa and Assistant Commissioner Michelle Pyle on Wednesday.

“Acting Commissioner Glass appreciates their leadership and service to FDLE and the citizens of Florida," FDLE Director of Communication Gretl Plessinger said in a statement. "He believes a new leadership team is best suited to lead FDLE at this time."

Plessinger didn't offer further details on the resignations but said the last day in the office for both was Aug. 10, with an effective date of Nov. 3.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin also said the changes came after Glass felt a "new direction" was needed at FDLE. He said it was a decision made within the department and that the governor was not involved.

Glass was appointed by DeSantis in May following the retirement of previous Commissioner Rick Swearingen.