13-year-old arrested for driving recklessly in Florida: FHP

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old was arrested for driving recklessly in Collier County early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger around 3:40 a.m. after its driver failed to maintain a single lane on Immokalee Road.

When the trooper approached the Dodge, the driver allegedly sped away and turned off the vehicle lights. After pursuing the Dodge, the trooper said the driver eventually stopped at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Quarry Drive.

The 13-year-old was charged with fleeing and eluding and no driver's license. FHP said the teenager is in the process of being booked into the Collier County Jail.