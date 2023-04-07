12-year-old among 3 arrested on murder charges in Marion County deaths

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Three Marion County teenage juveniles face first-degree murder charges for their alleged roles in three deaths in Marion County.

The case started around 11 p.m. on March 30, after a teenage female was found lying on the side of a road in Marion County with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The next morning, another person's body was found lying on the side of a different road in the county. Deputies said the male juvenile was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Then the following morning, a third body was found in the trunk of the vehicle of the first victim. The third victim, also a juvenile female, was also dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation and citizen tips led them to arrest three juveniles on first-degree murder charges. The teens were listed as 17, 12, and 16 years old.

The Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old suspect remains at large, but the other two teens have been arrested.

Fifteen detectives are working on the case. So far, the information gathered shows the trio was together up to what Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods called "the incident." He declined to say whether the three friends were shot at the same time.

