Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

10-foot alligator rescued from Florida storm drain

Gator in Cape Coral storm drain
Cape Coral Fire Department
Gator in Cape Coral storm drain
Posted

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A trapper got quite the surprise on Saturday when a passerby alerted them of an alligator stuck inside a storm drain.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the passerby noticed the gator at 2857 NW 27th Street in Cape Coral.

With help from the Cape Coral Fire Department, the trapper rescued the gator by using the winch on the brush truck to lift the lid off the culvert and remove him.

Gator cape coral

The gator, which turned out to be 10 feet and six inches long, was then placed on the truck. Officials said he will be taken to a gator farm and possibly be part of a breeding program due to his size.

"I just really want people to know how much she meant to us"
A Brooksville bride-to-be surprised her dying grandmother with a special wedding ceremony months before her actual wedding date.

Brooksville bride surprises dying grandmother with special wedding ceremony

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.