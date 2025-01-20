10-foot alligator rescued from Florida storm drain

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A trapper got quite the surprise on Saturday when a passerby alerted them of an alligator stuck inside a storm drain.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the passerby noticed the gator at 2857 NW 27th Street in Cape Coral.

With help from the Cape Coral Fire Department, the trapper rescued the gator by using the winch on the brush truck to lift the lid off the culvert and remove him.

Cape Coral Fire Department

The gator, which turned out to be 10 feet and six inches long, was then placed on the truck. Officials said he will be taken to a gator farm and possibly be part of a breeding program due to his size.