Accused Seminole Heights killer left Tampa home in middle of the night before fourth homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — Newly-released investigative documents reveal phone records, social media accounts, and GPS coordinates all tracking an accused killer's digital footprint during a terrifying manhunt.

The documents detail Howell Donaldson III's whereabouts during the 51-day investigation.

According to one search warrant, Donaldson visited a South Tampa home on Westshore Boulevard 14 times. Including the night police say he shot and killed 60-year-old Ronald Felton.

"That is absolutely incredible," said neighbor Louis Martinez. "To have lived so close to somebody that could do things like that, that is flabbergasting."

Donaldson spent the night at a woman's house from November 13 leading into November 14. The woman Donaldson stayed with told investigators that he left in the middle of the night. Phone records show he made three outgoing calls to her within 30 minutes of the November 14 homicide. The 25-year-old woman also told detectives that Donaldson was likely trying to get back inside her home, as she had locked the door after he initially left overnight.

Home surveillance gave the community a shadowy glimpse at the accused killer.

Patrick Holladay's cameras captured the critical video from October 9, the night Benjamin Mitchell was murdered, which has been replayed thousands of times.

According to a search warrant, one witness driving on Nebraska Avenue just six minutes before Felton's death saw a "tall, slender, black male" saying his walk, "looked like the video that the news has been showing."

“I’m really glad we were able to capture that video, I’m glad that, you know, we were an integral part in the investigation, without a doubt," said Holladay.