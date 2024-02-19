Local man becomes Guinness World Record holder for 4th time

A Pasco County man is living his dream and making history in the process.

Now he's solidified his name in the record books.

Blaise Ryndes is a professional bubble artist making art out of bubbles.

His love of magic and bubbles started when he was just 9 years old.

Now, he travels around the Country with his "Sphere's Bubble Show" drawing big crowds and winning fans.

Recently, with the help of his partner, Blaise accomplished a lifelong dream.

"A four-time Guinness record holder. It's all been so exciting and it took year of planning it all out. I'm so ecstatic, its great," says Ryndes.

He now holds the Guinness World Record for the largest soap bubble volcano, the largest soap bubble tornado, the tallest free floating soap bubble, and the tallest supported bubble which was more than 28 feet tall.

"It was an unbelievably complex process. We actually had to have a physicists come in from New York to take the measurements of these bubbles. They would take a photo of the bubbles and use the pixels to measure. We had a team of photographers and videographers. We had to have a judge in Cleveland to be our official witness," explains Ryndes.

