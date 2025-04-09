Tampa students get access to in-school dental care

TAMPA, Fla. — Sitting in the dentist's chair can bring up many feelings. Still, students at IDEA Hope in Tampa are left smiling ear to ear.

“I feel a little bit nervous, but I’m also excited,” said 10-year-old Victoria Williamss.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Big Smiles, an in-school mobile dental program that accesses schools in underserved areas.

On Wednesday, the children received X-rays, a comprehensive exam, and a full cleaning. The organization says no child is turned away due to an inability to pay.

“If you don’t have a healthy mouth, you’re not going to have a healthy body overall,” said Stephanie Kulig, the team leader and a dental hygienist for Big Smiles.

She shared the challenges some families face with dental care.

“We’ve encountered teenagers that have never seen a dentist. They’ve never been taught how to brush their teeth,” she said. “I’ve seen middle schoolers that don’t even have a toothbrush or know what a toothbrush is.”

A recent report from the American Dental Association found in 2023, 13 percent of the population reported cost barriers to dental care, compared to 4-5 percent for other healthcare services.

“I want every kid to be served, and so if they can leave here with a positive experience at the dentist, I know that I’m doing the right thing,” said Kulig.

Efforts to increase access aren't lost on students themselves, recognizing that everyone should be able to smile brightly.

“It could help more kids out that need help to brush their teeth and stuff,” said 11-year-old Deborah Vargas.

“It feels good because I can shine in front of other people,” said Williamss.