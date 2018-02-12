Tampa Police divers recover body in Lake Roberta

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Police recovered a body in Lake Roberta in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, according to Janelle McGregor, Tampa Police Department spokeswoman.

Officers responded to Lake Roberta shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a call regarding a body in the lake, McGregor said. Police divers also responded to assist with the recovery.

The adult body, which has not been identified at this time, showed no obvious signs of foul play, police said.