Tampa philanthropist's 'generous, complex' plan to donate $130 million to charities

TAMPA, Fla. — Carl Lindell’s road to riches started with car dealerships but took off with real estate development.

But now that he’s 80, Carl’s been thinking about what to do with all his money when he’s gone. He says he learned from other wealthy people what not to do.

“It seems like most every refrain I heard for those who tried to keep it all in the family and make all their children really wealthy, I heard so much pushback from that,” said Lindell.

That’s why Carl spent the last two years working on a plan to give his money to charity instead of the IRS.

Once he’s gone, his wife Lyda, son Russ, and daughter Lane will work with Community Foundation Tampa Bay to donate millions to local charities.

WFTS

“We felt like the best gift was for them to be philanthropists. Teach their children about helping other people. And at the same time, helping the community that we grew up in,” said Lindell.

“He has such a strong affection for the Tampa community. This is where he made his name. This is where my sister and I grew up. And so the fact that he worked really hard to make it happen that it's sustainable and benefit the community in perpetuity is exciting,” said Russ Lindell.

The goal is to hand over about $130 million to the community.

“It’s very serious. It’s very important. But what it possibly can do is amazing. And we are all very excited about it,” said Lyda.

Lindell Investment’s CEO Mark Stroud says they will continue on after Carl is gone and work to double or even triple that amount.

“And that way Carl’s kids and grandkids and their kids can giveaway 5-10 million a year to charities in the Tampa Bay Area forever,” said Stroud.

Community Foundation Tampa Bay President Marlene Spalten says the plan is off the charts.

WFTS

“It is very generous. It is very complex. And they are willing to be very transparent about it. And what that gives us is the opportunity to talk about and inspire other people to think about that as an option for giving,” said Spalten.

Carl says one of the causes he’s passionate about is early learning programs. But. they are open to helping wherever they find the greatest need and where they decide their money can do the greatest good.

