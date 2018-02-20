Tampa neighborhoods now getting brighter LED streetlights to make streets safer

TECO says LEDs minimize glare and capture the authentic colors of objects lit at night. They also achieve full brightness almost instantly and offer very precise control over lighting patterns. LEDs can also operate up to five times longer than conventional lighting, TECO said.
Another benefit is with smart LED lights, Tampa Electric will automatically be notified when the light requires attention. This means Tampa Electric will repair the light quicker, TECO said.
Other neighborhoods are expected to get the lights on TECO's Five-Year rollout plan, ranging from 2018-2022.
If you would like to put your street on a priority list and upgrade your lights ahead of schedule, TECO says they can do it. However, this will require that you sign a 10-year lighting agreement, according to TECO. Their One Source team can help you with this at 813-635-1500 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.