Tampa neighborhoods now getting brighter LED streetlights to make streets safer

TAMPA, Fla. — Neighborhoods across Tampa Bay now have a better idea of when they are getting new LED streetlights, a move city leaders say will help make places safer.

Tampa Heights is one of the first neighborhoods to get the new lighting, after neighbors and the civic association petitioned to have them put in. The installation should continue throughout 2018.

TECO says LEDs minimize glare and capture the authentic colors of objects lit at night. They also achieve full brightness almost instantly and offer very precise control over lighting patterns. LEDs can also operate up to five times longer than conventional lighting, TECO said.

Another benefit is with smart LED lights, Tampa Electric will automatically be notified when the light requires attention. This means Tampa Electric will repair the light quicker, TECO said.

Other neighborhoods are expected to get the lights on TECO's Five-Year rollout plan, ranging from 2018-2022.

CHECK WHEN YOUR STREET IS GETTING A SMART LED STREETLIGHT UPGRADE

If you would like to put your street on a priority list and upgrade your lights ahead of schedule, TECO says they can do it. However, this will require that you sign a 10-year lighting agreement, according to TECO. Their One Source team can help you with this at 813-635-1500 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.