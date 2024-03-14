Tampa couple helps give back through Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly one million people are food insecure in Tampa Bay. Here at ABC Action News, we’ve teamed up with Feeding Tampa Bay for our Food for Families initiative.

A huge part of making their mission happen comes down to the volunteers.

“I always tell all the groups that come this is going to be the quickest two hours of your week,” said Diane Martinez.

On Thursdays at Feeding Tampa Bay’s Trinity Café off Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, you’ll find Diane and Willie Martinez giving back to the very community they live in.

“We moved into this neighborhood a little over five years ago, and we noticed that some of our neighbors, some people in the community had unmet needs, and we were concerned about that, so we went online and were looking for opportunities to help, and we found Trinity Café, and it fit the bill perfect,” said Diane.

Diane and Willie have been married for 24 years, and they’re valued members of the team.

“We met working in the schools, and we used to work together there, and so when we’re back here again volunteering for those two hours, I look up, and it reminds me of when we first met,” said Diane.

At the café, they set up tables, greet guests, and serve lunch.

WFTS

“I’m the floater, so I help everybody else. I help the people who don’t speak English,” said Willie. “I speak to them in Spanish.”

Even deeper, they care and get to know the people who walk through the doors, while encouraging everyone to give back their time too.

“We make friends with everybody,” said Willie.

“We see our customers from Trinity out and about in the community, and sometimes we can help them out a little bit if we can, and so that’s been rewarding for us,” said Diane.