Tampa Bay doctors share advice for parents to help prevent summer injuries in children

TAMPA, Fla. — With kids out of school for summer, they'll instead be out at the beach, by the pool, and doing lots of other fun activities, but with a good time comes steps to keep kids safe.

“The sunscreen, hat, long sleeves. Proper footwear is key for their feet so they're not falling,” said mom Chelsea Grossman.

Parents in Tampa shared some of the steps they take when their kids are out and about over the summer.

“Swim lessons have been key to make sure they're safe, especially in Florida, and there's a lot of water everywhere,” said parent Katie Blackwell.

“Anywhere we go, of course just protection from the sun, so sunscreen for sure,” said Natasha Menifee, a mom.

Dr. Meghan Martin, a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, shared tips on what parents can do to help prevent summer injuries.

Of course, they always stress water safety.

“It's important to have fences around the pools and door alarms and get kids swimming lessons, but the most important thing is to make sure that we are very attentive when kids are around the water,” said Dr. Martin.

When you're outside, lather on that sunscreen, and if possible, Dr. Martin said keep the skin covered with long-sleeved, light clothing, wear a hat, and stay hydrated.

If they're on a golf cart, Martin said it's important to have a responsible driver.

And those trampolines, she says, are a cause of a lot of orthopedic injuries, especially during this time of year.

“Try to avoid trampolines if you can, and if it’s not avoidable, if you have one or you’re going to a party, make sure that there is no double bouncing and keep the big kids separate from the little kids."

Don’t forget to take precautions when on a bike or scooter.

“Helmets are really important when they're out doing this, any time they’re moving faster than their feet can take them, because we really want to protect their head, especially if they're struck by another bike or unfortunately like a vehicle, we want to make sure that their head is protected," said Martin. "It can absolutely be lifesaving if they have a helmet on."

Parents said they’re keeping safety top of mind while their kids still have fun all summer long.

“Accidents are bound to happen, so for the most part, we just take as much precaution as in like just what we can actually physically do,” said Menifee.