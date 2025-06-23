Tampa Bay Area Iranian, Jewish communities react to ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — “First I heard, I couldn’t believe it,” said Damineh Oveisi.

Those thoughts ran through Oveisi’s head after the U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

“We couldn’t talk to them for a few days, and we didn’t know if they were safe, they’re alive or not. It was really heartbreaking,” Oveisi said.

Oveisi lives in the Tampa Bay Area, but she was born and raised in Iran. Her entire family is still there.

“I was able to talk to my parents and my sister, and they said they can still hear it even though they’re around Tehran, they can still hear bombing,” she said.

Her family evacuated the capital city of Tehran, and now she’s worried for their safety.

“We want peace for both countries, and the only thing that we want, that’s this regime has to be changed,” said Oveisi.

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has led to a heightened threat environment in the United States.

ABC Action News caught up with Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski, the Director of Chabad Chai South Tampa.

“We’re very fortunate as an organization and as a Jewish community as a whole to have a wonderful relationship with the Tampa Police Department and with the FBI, and so it’s our process and procedure that we regularly meet with them and talk about any possible threats, any challenges. We constantly reevaluate security protocols,” said Dubrowski. “We’re constantly reevaluating to make sure that the safety and security of our visitors is always held at the highest level.”

Rabbi Dubrowski said any time there’s conflict in the Middle East and Israel is involved, it’s a difficult and challenging time for Jewish people around the world.

“We as an organization are doing our best to support each other and provide opportunities for community connection, for prayer,” said Dubrowski. “Ultimately, I think every Jewish person prays for peace.”