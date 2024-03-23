Suspect arrested in Ybor City shooting

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect early Saturday morning who allegedly shot three men in Ybor City. Sunny Wallace, 21, was charged in the shooting.

The incident occurred at a parking garage along the 1500 block of East 5th Avenue.

According to a TPD press release, shortly before 3 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots being fired from the garage. After responding, they located three adult male shooting victims. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wallace was arrested as he attempted to flee the parking garage, the press release stated. A gun was recovered from the vehicle when he was apprehended.

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Wallace and the victims.

Additional charges against Wallace are pending.

It’s an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as they are made available, police officials said.