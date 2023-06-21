Survey shows high demand for workers to fill open hotel jobs

TAMPA, Fla. — The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) is highlighting a need for hotel workers across the country and right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Walking through Hotel Haya in Ybor City, guests know they’re in for a special experience.

"Very Latin-influenced hotel. We take a little bit of all of Ybor,” said Peter Wright, the general manager of Hotel Haya.

Wright explained that the hospitality industry affords many opportunities for careers to grow.

"Trying to find the right candidates is key for any hotel, but what we like to do is to make sure that all of the potential candidates feel welcome,” said Wright.

Yet the AHLA pointed out there are currently almost 1,200 open hotel jobs in the Tampa area, according to Indeed.com.

Susan Marlow is the chief people officer of Mainsail. One of their properties is the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa.

"We invest a lot in our people and our training. Our people are our greatest asset,” said Marlow.

ABC Action News asked what they see with job openings at the Epicurean and their other properties.

"It has been really a war on talent for the last three years,” said Marlow. “At any point in time, we probably have 100, maybe a little bit less than 100 openings specifically in the Tampa Bay area. It's a constant challenge for us."

According to a national survey of hoteliers conducted by the AHLA, hotels are offering potential hires a host of incentives to fill vacancies.

"This is at a time where hotels are offering the highest pay in history, the best benefits, the highest flexibility,” said Chip Rogers, AHLA’s President & CEO. “Everything is there to build a career, but we're still struggling to find enough people."

AHLA said 82% of survey respondents indicate they are experiencing a staffing shortage, with the most critical staffing need in housekeeping.

"There are thousands of open jobs out there. If you're looking for a career, if you want good pay and flexibility, now is the time,” said Rogers.

Rogers said some hotels have to shut down rooms when there’s great demand because there just aren't enough employees.

Still, businesses are working hard to hire and retain a new wave of workers.

"Give them competitive and higher wages, and create that positive work environment so they want to come to work every day,” said Wright.