Tampa getting more softball fields after 9-year-old's letter reaches Mayor's office

TAMPA, Fla. — Evangeline is 9-years-old but already knows how to get things done.

She wrote a letter to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor letting her know Palma Ceia Little League only has one field for girls softball compared to four baseball fields.

“It’s not the 1800s anymore and girls would like to play sports, too,” she wrote.

The letter reached Mayor Castor and now Evangeline is seeing her wish come true. More softball fields everywhere, not just her home park.

It’s starting with the renovation of a field at West Tampa Little League. It will soon be multi-purpose and ready to use for baseball and softball.

“We are not eliminating boys programs. But we are leveling the playing field if you will,” said Heather Wolf-Erickson with Tampa Parks and Recreation.

Evangeline’s letter coincided with some grants the city got to pay for the work and the Princeton University rowing team volunteering for a day of service while practicing in Tampa for the winter.

“I can’t believe I sent this to the mayor,” said Evangeline.

Tampa Parks & Recreation says they are looking for softball coaches, volunteers, and players.

You can contact Angel Garcia at angel.garcia@tampagov.net for more information.