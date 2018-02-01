Local group pitches closing Bayshore Blvd to traffic on Sundays

The speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard is 40 miles per hour.

"It's dangerous," said Nick Friedman. "It feels like a four-lane highway and quite frankly it feels like a game of Frogger where you're trying to cross the street strategically."

Friedman lives off Bayshore and worries about his kids' safety here.

"I'd like to see more enforcement of the speed limit. I'd love to see it down to 25," he said.

The City of Tampa is working on reducing the speed limit to 35 MPH when bikes lanes are added.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard could drop to 35mph as part of safety project

Friedman is supportive of a group called Walk Bike Tampa that's pitching an out of the box idea to close Bayshore on Sundays to traffic and open it up to pedestrians.

"They do that in other large cities like San Francisco and Rio de Janiero on very large thoroughfares and really everybody from Tampa could just convene and enjoy the green spaces," said Friedman.

But some argue the plan would clog nearby roadways.

"There's going to be a lot of traffic and I think there's enough room for everybody on the sidewalk," said Marissa Pizzuto of Tampa.

And not everyone feels like traffic here is a problem.

"I feel safe, for sure," said Pizzuto.