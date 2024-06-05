Public gets its say before power company rate hikes are approved

TAMPA — Nicholas Dutko says his latest electric bill from Duke Energy is a whopper.

“It makes me feel like I’m back in South Tampa again,” said Dutch.

Dutko moved from South Tampa to Pasco County. But with summer here, so are the big bills.

“To spend $515 a month for electricity is a little crazy,” he said.

Now many customers of Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are worried they could be paying even more. Both are requesting to raise base rates starting next year.

TECO Spokesperson Cherie Jacobs said the main reasons they are asking for the increase includes keeping up with population growth, storm resilience, and security improvements.

In all, Jacobs says the increase would mean about an average $5 monthly increase for customers over the next three years.

“It is important to note just this month we have reduced rates for the second time this year thanks to declining and stable natural gas prices,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says because of that, TECO bills should be down an average of $25 a month through the end of the year.

Duke Energy spokesperson Ana Gibbs says they have also lowered rates twice this year.

“$11 in January. And approximately $6 a month rates are going down,” said Gibbs.

She says even with the rate increase Duke is after, people could be paying less in 2025 than they are paying this year.

“Of course we always put caveats. Things that we can’t control such as fuel and hurricane impacts that could occur,” said Gibbs.

Before the Florida Public Service Commission decides on the possible rate increase, there will be three public meetings where people can give their own feedback on the power companies.

As for Nicholas, he says all he can do is try and keep things as energy efficient as possible in his home.

“The companies are going to try and take an inch and take another inch and take another inch. And just see if we are going to just deal with it. That’s kind of what it’s been since 2020. And that’s just what they are going to keep doing until we start fighting back,” said Dutko.

Both TECO and Duke Energy say they are working on making their natural gas power plants more efficient and solar power projects which should help with costs in the future.

