Pastor continues mission to help others despite brain cancer diagnosis

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Anthony Brown doesn’t sugarcoat what he’s facing with stage four brain cancer.

“The doctors have given me x amount of time live. A very short period” said Brown.

He is in the middle of chemotherapy and also treatment for serious heart and kidney issues.

But the 40-year-old pastor at Vertical Tampa Church isn’t stopping his mission to help others.

“Literally every day, there is something to do, but it gives me a reason to wake up in the morning,” said Brown

On his list right now is adopting two schools to bring Christmas gifts to dozens of children.

“I think for kids to have a smile on their face and just be able to identify that there is someone out there that is for me. Our church gets to do that by infusing a sermon,” said Brown.

Vertical Tampa was formerly Without Walls International, with 22,000 members.

But scandals tore the church apart and Pastor Brown came in last year to build it back up.

He says he doing his best, even to the detriment of his health.

“I’m going to continue to work as long as I’m able to. I have to take a few breaths. Move a little slower. But I’m going to continue to work as long as I have breath in my body that I’m doing what God called me to do.” said Brown.