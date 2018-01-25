NHL All Star weekend in Tampa will also bring free, family-friendly events

The festivities for NHL All Star Weekend start in Tampa on Friday!

Even if you aren’t going to the game, there are plenty of free things to do around Tampa Bay to celebrate one of the biggest sporting events this city has ever seen.

RELATED: NHL All-Star Game: Everything you need to know surrounding the big weekend in Tampa Bay

There is a free concert in Curtis Hixon Park on Friday, January 26, featuring Moon Taxi and Fitz and the Tantrums. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, there will be plenty of family-friendly fun to be had at the All Star Beach Bash at Pier 60 in Clearwater. There will be a DJ, inflatables, kids’ games and so much more.

The free fan zone will be open all weekend in the Silver Parking Lot at Amalie and Cotanchobee Park. You can meet the NHL mascots, test your hockey skills in the NHL all-star skills zone, see the NHL trophy showcase and take your picture with the Stanley Cup, plus a meet and greet with NHL players past and present and autographs!

Fan Zone hours:

January 26; 5-10 p.m.

January 27; noon-11 p.m.

January 28; noon-3:30 p.m.

ABC Action News evening anchor Laura Harris has been chosen by the Tampa Sports Commission to be one of their social media all-stars for the big weekend. Follow her social media platforms for behind-the-scenes extras from this weekend.

Laura on Twitter

Laura on Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 50/50 Raffle is also up for grabs with a growing pot worth tens of thousands of dollars! One lucky winner will win half of the money, with the other half going to support the NHL Legacy Project at the Vinik Family Boys and Girls Club in the Clair Mel community.

Information on the 50/50 raffle here