Neighbors fighting to keep Walgreens store open along N. Armenia Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — People who live in Riverside Heights want to keep a Walgreens open that is scheduled to close January 3.

“It’s a shame. If the Walgreens closes, it’s (a) very convenient (location). You get your prescriptions (and) anything you need (there),” Gail Garcia, a concerned resident, said.

Tina McGuire said she is also disappointed by the sudden decision to close the Walgreens at 4319 N. Armenia Avenue.

“It was just before Christmas (when) they put up the sign and we were flummoxed,” McGuire said.

McGuire said she found out another store reversed its decision in another state and she hopes — with enough pressure — that will happen here.

“I won’t give up hope. I will call. I’ll make my voice heard,” McGuire said.

She said she knows of people who have called the Walgreens Customer Service line, requesting it to remain open.

Some said this isn’t just about convenience. People are worried the area will become unsafe.

“I’m worried a lot about how long it’s going to be vacant (and) what’s going to go in there,” Missy Bowden said.

In an email, a Walgreens Media Relations representative wrote in part:

“it was not an easy decision, it is final.”

“We’re very fearful that it will just be a home for vagrants. There’s also a concern maybe an uptick in crime,” McGuire said.

The representative stated they are transferring prescription files to their store at 1704 W. Hillsborough Avenue. ABC Action News was told patients should be getting a letter in the mail with that information.