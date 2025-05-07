Mother and son graduate from University of South Florida in same week

TAMPA, Fla. — Mother's Day will be an even bigger celebration for one Tampa Bay family with a mother and son graduating from the University of South Florida in the same week.

Tammy Moscato describes herself as a lifelong learner, so going back to school to get her master’s at USF was a perfect fit.

Right by her side in her studies was her youngest son, Bennett.

“Instead of I have to do homework, it was oh I get to do homework, so I would post up on one end of the couch, and they would post up on the other, and we would just get the work done together,” said Tammy.

"Whenever I could, I'd have a break after class or something like that, I'd say, hey are you in a meeting?” said Bennett. “Otherwise, I'd just come and hang out for a little bit."

Their hard work and determination paid off at the same time.

Tammy is graduating this week with a master's in education with a concentration in college student affairs, while Bennett is earning a bachelor's in psychology.

"It's really wonderful just to be able to share that with someone and say we did this together,” said Bennett.

“I just feel super grateful that we get to share this experience, but I’m also critically aware of how important this is for him, and I don’t want to take away from the celebration of him and the hard work and dedication that he has put in,” said Tammy.

It's something Tammy, who also works at USF, didn't experience years ago.

“When I was graduating with my bachelor’s degree, I was nine months pregnant with Bennett, and my older child, who’s also a graduate of USF, was ill with a high fever, “ said Tammy. “So I sat in the rocker with my sick baby and big pregnant belly when I should have been walking.”

Bennett is already preparing for the next steps after college.

“I’m going to an internship that’s going to be in Boston working at McLean Hospital, which is a part of Mass General, and so I’m going to be working in a mental health position there, and I’m really excited about learning more about that field, so that’s my next plan for two years," said Bennett.

As they close this chapter and prepare for the next, this family is proud to reach this milestone together.

"She's like I want to learn, and I'm going to do it, and then she did it full in, got full-time classes while working, so I think that was a really good inspiration,” said Bennett.

“Bennett has done a really great job of preparing and figuring things out and totally set for the next step, and I couldn't be more excited or more proud or more happy for him,” said Tammy.

Tammy will get her diploma on Thursday, while Bennett will walk on Saturday.