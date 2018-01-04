Man says he was attacked by bobcat in Tampa condo, files lawsuit against owner, condo association

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Tampa man has filed a lawsuit after he says he was attacked by a bobcat while in a Tampa condo in May of 2017.

Marcos Hernandez says on May 16, 2017, he sustained serious injuries after the defendant's bobcat attacked him while he was lawfully on the property. He says he did not provoke the animal whatsoever.

The lawsuit, filed in December, claims Christine Lee, owner of the bobcat, was negligent by keeping the animal "unleashed" in the condo, resulting in the injury of Hernandez.

Hernandez is also suing the Skypoint Condominium Association. He claims Skypoint failed to "warn those invitees of the known dangers and dangerous conditions, including but not limited to the bobcat on the premises."

Hernandez is seeking unspecified damages. He is requesting a trial by jury of all issues triable as of a right by jury.

According to the FWC, permits are required in order to possess a bobcat. Learn more here.

