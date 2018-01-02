Charlotte County Deputy Richard Carley is used to seeing odd sightings on the marine patrol.

"I’ve helped with turtles stuck in swimming pools, we get all kind of calls,” said Carley.

The call he received last week was very unusual for him. A boater reported an injured bobcat at the foot of the El Jobean Bridge.

“When we pulled up you can tell it was injured,” said Carley.

Volunteers with The Wildlife Center of Venice were with the deputy. They were able to snare the bobcat and bring him onto the boat.

“He most likely was hit by a car and then was looking for a place,” said caretaker Pamela Defouw.

The bobcat was rehabilitated and released back into the woods near his rescue location.

“It’s the closest i’ve been to one without being in cage, a little nervous,” said Carley.