Longtime Tampa radio legend Tedd Webb dies at 72

Diane Bonilla
Tedd and his producer and reporter after a live remote
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 17:50:27-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Longtime Tampa radio host Tedd Webb has passed away at 72, according to his son.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 30.

The announcement comes just a few days after he was transferred to hospice care.

Webb was a well-known voice on local radio for more than 50 years in the Tampa Bay area before retiring in 2017.

“With a mix of emotions, we have to announce that Tedd has passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family at 12:45 this afternoon,” his son announced online.

Webb co-hosted AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris from 1994 to 2017.

WLCY Team 1980

