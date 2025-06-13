From golf to brunch, families plan to celebrate big this Father's Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Families are finding special ways to celebrate the dads and father figures in their lives this weekend for Father’s Day.

In the heart of Carrollwood, you can expect to see dads soaking in their special day at the Carrollwood Country Club.

“I think a lot of fathers are already interested in golf, and this weekend, they have a little extra free time, hopefully,” said Michael Woods, the Carrollwood Country Club’s Director of Golf.

Woods expects it to be extra busy this Father’s Day weekend.

“We actually have a brunch this Sunday, in which we have 200 registered for, and we’re expecting the traffic,” said Woods.

A little R&R at the golf course is just one way people plan to spend Father’s Day.

“He’s not really the biggest gift person. He prefers experiences, so I thought a brunch would be great,” said Nicholas Dalton.

“He likes to paint, so we’re taking him to a lot of places where he can get a lot of plain air painting done,” said Mary Hightower.

The National Retail Federation expects Father’s Day spending to reach a record $24 billion this year. Some top gifts include greeting and gift cards, clothing, and special outings.

How much are people around Tampa dishing out?

“Probably about $100-150,” said Dalton.

“Oh quite a bit this year,” said Hightower.

Mary and Brett Hightower have been married for 35 years. A trip to Tampa was in the books for this occasion.

“We retired, we came on this trip, and to give me a chance to do some painting and hang out with my beautiful bride,” said Brett Hightower.