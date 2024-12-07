Fatal Tampa crash shuts down section of MLK Blvd.

TAMPA, Fla. — A motorist was killed in a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa on Saturday, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at the 3000 block of the boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:37 a.m. in response to a single vehicle traffic crash.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where the individual was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of the boulevard from North 30th Street to North 34th Street is currently closed due to the crash and is expected to remain closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to allow for the investigation.

Any additional details on the investigation will be released once they are available.