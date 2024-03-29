Family of Tampa nursing student gets closure after man sentenced in her shooting death

TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a nursing student who was shot and killed while driving near Julian B. Lane Park in 2021 is finally getting some closure.

“I still talk to my daughter every day as if she was still here because I refuse to talk to her in past tense,” said LaMaria Smith.

Smith’s daughter, 21-year-old Savannah Mathis, was shot and killed while driving near Julian B. Lane Park in December 2021. She was a thriving nursing student whose life was cut short.

“Yesterday, I got a chance to let my voice be heard,” said Smith.

On Thursday, Vakarvery Scott was sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole in the shooting death of Savannah Mathis.

Smith and her family were there while she read a 15-page victim impact statement in court.

Smith sat down with ABC Action News on Friday and read a part of her statement.

“She was so young and full of life and dreams,” said Smith. “She had this natural beauty and light that shined within her every time you would encounter her. As her mom, I never thought this would’ve happened to my family.”

Smith weighed in on if she’s forgiven the man who killed her daughter.

“I have truly forgave him because, like I said in court, I’m not letting that hate consume me anymore,” said Smith. “I’m moving forward with my life, I’m being Savannah’s voice in a positive way, and I’m doing things in society to help other families that’s been impacted by gun violence.”

Smith has big plans to help keep Savannah’s legacy alive.

“I’m writing a book in her name,” said Smith. “I’m writing a book hoping it can help other parents to cope with what happens when you go through what I’ve been through.”