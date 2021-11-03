Israeli tech companies find success in the Tampa Bay region

TAMPA — There is a growing connection between the Tampa Bay region and the country of Israel when it comes to tech companies.

Dr. Oren Milstein believes in Tampa so much he brought his company here and his family.

“A lot of people want to move to Tampa. It’s become a magnet. Regardless of the business environment. It’s really a quality of life destination.”

Milstein is CEO of StemRad.

An Israeli company making radiation protection equipment for doctors, first responders, the military, and even astronauts.

StemRad made its way to Tampa thanks in part to the Florida-Israel business accelerator known as FIBA.

Its office is inside the Glazer Jewish Community Center.

And they say they’ve now helped more than 60 Israeli companies expand to Florida.

“These companies are here now. They are manufacturing in Florida. They are hiring high-tech, high-paying jobs. And they are in some cases relocated their leadership with their families to the Tampa area,” said FIBA Director of Marketing, Rakefet Bachur-Phillips

Tampa is working out very well for StemRad.

They’ve teamed with NASA and Tampa General Hospital and are getting support from Lightning owner Jeff Vinnik.

“It’s of the right size. It’s not too big not too small. So you have a network that’s expansive enough. But not too big to the extent that you can’t reach people,” said Milstein.

Israeli innovation includes everything from the USB drive to the WAZE navigation app. It’s next accomplishment could come from one of those tech companies that have set up shop in Tampa Bay.

