Element residents say water problems have happened before

TAMPA — Nick Abbott just moved into the Element in January and has had his share of problems.

“This is actually the second time our apartments have been flooded. This one is a lot worse. But it’s just an awful experience for us," said Abbott.

He says a few months ago water got into his apartment.

“We found out they were pressure washing the emergency exit stairs next to us and it seeped under the walls and into our carpet. So we had to get that taken care of," said Abbott.

Another tenant sent us a series of emails from The Element's management showing the issues many people living here have dealt with.

Element apartments evacuated due to flooding from water main break

In January, there was a break in a water supply line, and issues getting water to higher floors.

Other emails show the water was shut off in February, March, and April for repairs.

One resident said in April she had a fire sprinkler leaking in her bathroom.

And Brandon Gelfen tells us because of all these constant issues, he’d like a break on his rent.

He told us about the last problem that happened a couple of months ago.

“I turn on my faucet, it’s not working, shower not working. I get an email saying it’s going to be a couple of days before everything is turned back on. I had to deal with that and now there’s this," said Gelfen.

The building is owned by Northland.

They released a statement today that says they are “working with officials and our property team to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. The safety and wellbeing of our residents are our top priorities.”