Element apartments evacuated due to flooding; cause not yet known

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 08:33:30-04

TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment complex in Tampa was evacuated early Friday morning due to flooding on the 27th floor, but city officials say the cause isn't known yet.

Evacuations started just after 5 a.m. at Element in Tampa. The complex is located at 808 N. Franklin Street.

According to the city, at this time officials don't know if it's a water main break or sprinklers.

Residents say they're not being allowed back inside to get any belongings or pets.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

