Element apartments evacuated due to flooding; cause not yet known

TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment complex in Tampa was evacuated early Friday morning due to flooding on the 27th floor, but city officials say the cause isn't known yet.

Evacuations started just after 5 a.m. at Element in Tampa. The complex is located at 808 N. Franklin Street.

According to the city, at this time officials don't know if it's a water main break or sprinklers.

Residents say they're not being allowed back inside to get any belongings or pets.

No other information has been released at this time.

