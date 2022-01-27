Constant training is part of the journey to professional baseball

TAMPA — Aaron Cohn was a Little Leaguer with big league dreams in 2010.

“I always do my pitching exercises before my practices and my game," he said in an interview then.

And now Aaron Cohn is a member of the Oakland A’s organization.

“It’s really like a dream come true.”

But the 23-year-old Wharton High School grad has always had it in his mind that making it to this level was possible.

“I had it over and over in my head so when I got it there it was like another day.”

But to move up from rookie ball to the majors takes a lot of work.

That’s why Aaron spends six days a week training here at Diesel Fitness in Tampa.

It’s a place where you’ll find unknowns and major league superstars like Aaron Judge and JT Realmuto.

“It doesn’t matter what you make. There are guys here that make $100 million. There are guys here that make no money," said Phil Wallin.

Wallin started Diesel Fitness.

He and his fellow trainers not only lead these athletes through workouts.

They track everything they do, even sleep.

“We are not just working hard. We are working very smart. We want to get the best results with a little amount of stress I need to put on my guys," said Wallin.

Aaron is working his way up with the A’s.

He even played for a team in Stockton that celebrated asparagus night.

“It’s a great organization. Year in and year out they put on a winning team. So hopefully I’ll be able to come up the ropes and be in the big leagues myself one day.”

So while most Little Leaguers don’t get to live out their dreams, there are some who do if they work hard enough for it.

