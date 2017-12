Some of the best shopping deals of the year… are right after most of us are sick of shopping.

But savvy Bay Area shoppers know that “After Christmas” deals are often drastic, especially when it comes to electronics.

Both Target and Walmart are knocking off hundreds of dollars from Vizio and Samsung LED and Smart TVs; the store opening times vary, but between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. are when most stories open on Tuesday.

Amazon is discounting the XBOX One for less than $80 the normal price.

And Macy’s “After Christmas” discounts – on everything from underwear to mattresses -- go as high as 85 percent.