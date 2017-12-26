How to turn unloved gift cards into cold hard cash after the Holiday season

At the Penny Hoarder, a money-saving blog based in downtown St. Petersburg, there is no shame in not loving a gift card.

“Exchange it for some cash,” says savings expert Aris Rogers. There are several card-to-cash transaction sites out there, with low transactions fees:

CARDCASH.COM

CARDPOOL.COM

RAISE.COM

Or if you’d like to donate a gift card to charity, you can do that, too:

CHARITYGIFTCERTIFICATES.COM

“And from the financial perspective,” says Rogers, “you get a tax receipt so you can use it as a charitable donation.”

Some Target stores will also allow you to exchange a gift card for one of their own.

