Advocates work to help Tampa Bay area's homeless population

TAMPA, Fla. — David Melendez started his own window-washing business.

But David’s Professional Window Cleaning was in trouble when the transmission on his truck started to go.

“I didn’t really have the funds to get my truck repaired at the time. I was able to pay my bills and everything, but this was a big expense, and I was basically homeless living in the back of my truck,” said Melendez.

But David got the help he needed from the Homeless Empowerment Program.

Known as HEP, it partnered with Metropolitan Ministries and is expanding in Pinellas County, offering a wide range of assistance, including workforce development.

For David, it kept his business alive.

“Without my truck, I wouldn’t be able to cover as much ground. I do work from St. Petersburg. I do route work and everything. I do restaurants and also houses and commercial buildings,” said Melendez.

Metropolitan Ministries NeighborHope program identified eight different zip codes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties as being in high need.

The City of Clearwater works with several organizations to deal with the homeless and says they are glad to see the partnership between HEP and Metropolitan Ministries.

“It’s pretty staggering that over the last three years, a two-bedroom apartment rental has gone up 37%, and that’s incredible. I think we can all attest to the fact that our wages have not,” said City of Clearwater Assistant Director of Economic Development Chuck Lane.

Meanwhile, in this Tampa building, Dawning Family Services is doing what it can for those who are struggling.

CEO Tammi Casagni said they are getting an unprecedented number of phone calls from people looking for help.

Last year, they got 3,000 calls from families looking for shelter.

She said they were able to step in to help more than 740 children and 435 parents.

“The truth of the matter is there aren’t enough services. There are not enough shelter beds. There’s not enough funding. There are not enough services within our system of care.”

Casagni said next month, they are holding their Dusk to Dawn fundraiser to show solidarity for families experiencing homelessness.

Many people sleep outside or in their cars to get an idea of what it's like.

“The experience of being here and being outdoors kind of brought things up inside of me and provoked a level of consciousness that I wasn’t anticipating.”

Dawning Family Services hopes to eventually add its own shelters on-site to go along with the family services they already provide.