Abortion rights supporters, opponents turn out in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — In the wake of the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court, people supporting abortion rights marched through downtown Tampa to make their voices heard on the issue Saturday afternoon.

This week, a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court on a major abortion case was leaked. Based on the contents of this first draft opinion, abortion rights advocates are concerned that the court will eventually vote to overturn federal abortion protections.

“What brings me out here is just the recognition that women and only women and no one else, women and their doctors should have the ability to make decisions regarding their health,” said Ruth Beltran, a community organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Randi Simon is about six months pregnant and attended the rally supporting abortion rights in downtown Tampa too. She held a sign that read “Fighting for my daughter’s right to choose.”

“I feel like really it’s the only thing I can do as one single person to support Roe V. Wade and support women’s rights and reproductive rights,” said Simon.

Directly across the way, a group of pro-life advocates also shared their stance on the abortion debate.

“With the science we have today, we know that a unique human being is created at the point of conception. It should have been overturned decades ago. It should’ve never been allowed to begin with, but it should’ve been overturned long before now,” said Greg, who did not want to share his last name.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court said the leaked draft opinion does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.