Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.
Posted at 11:01 PM, May 02, 2022
That's according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

