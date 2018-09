ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eddie Thompson has lived in his St. Petersburg home since 1960. He worries about what would happen if another hurricane comes our way.

“Hopefully if it doesn’t take the house away, I’ll be alright,” he said.

Eddie gets support year-round from Meals on Wheels. But Friday he got an added bonus.

Volunteers put together storm preparedness kits, delivering them to 1,000 Pinellas County seniors.

They contain a rain poncho, a blanket, first aid kit, batteries, a portable fan, even playing cards.

“Wonderful. I wish I would have had that before," said Thompson.

Everything fits in plastic containers.

Valerie Taylor has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for more than 10 years and delivers more than food and supplies.

“Doing a smile takes nothing. And this is what they need,” she said.

Officials say everyone should make sure to have an emergency plan in place and your own version of a storm kit.

Anyone who might need to be evacuated can pre-register for transportation to a special needs shelter here.