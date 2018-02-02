Artists in St. Pete are banding together to clean up four downtown murals that were vandalized last week. St. Pete artists were stunned at disappointed to see the graffiti.

“This is our town and we take pride that this is a community that doesn’t have a whole lot of vandalism,” said John Vitale.

Vitale said it may be someone in the art community who is behind the graffiti. Investigators said that is a theory they are looking into.

"It could be a publicity stunt or somebody getting mad that someone is taking their style, but there isn’t a lot of room for that drama in the art scene, its just going to hurt us,” said Vitale.

Vitale said he is joining forces with other artists to clean up the artwork. The hope is to restore the works to their original beauty.

“Lets just make it better we have the time to do that, so that what we are trying to do,” said Vitale.