Police looking for vandals who threw paint on 4 St. Pete murals, causing more than $7,000 in damage

St. Pete Police are investigating a number of vandalism cases where four murals have been destroyed in the past three weeks.

Police say someone is throwing gray paint on the colorful wall murals.

Surveillance video shows two suspects, a man and a woman, carrying paint cans as they walk near 226 MLK St. N near Planet Retro Records. Their faces are covered but someone may have information about their identities.

The murals are reportedly a total loss artistically and a huge loss for the community.

The murals vandalized were:

432 1st St. N. "Stop & Shop" (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and well over $1,000 in damage.) Sometime overnight between 1-13-2018 and 1-14-2018.



226 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., "Planet Retro Records" (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and well over

$1,000 in damage.) 01-12-19



1437 4th St. S., "Story Brook Craft Coffee Bar" (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and estimated to be

$200.00 in damage.) 01-15-18 to 01-17-18



2338 Emerson Ave. S. (Warehouse) (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and estimated to be $5,000 in damage.)

01-03-2018 to 01-05-2018

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police.