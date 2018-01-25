Police looking for vandals who threw paint on 4 St. Pete murals, causing more than $7,000 in damage

Surveillance video shows two suspects, a man and a woman, carrying paint cans as they walk near 226 MLK St. N near Planet Retro Records. Their faces are covered but someone may have information about their identities.
The murals are reportedly a total loss artistically and a huge loss for the community.
The murals vandalized were:
432 1st St. N. "Stop & Shop" (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and well over $1,000 in damage.) Sometime overnight between 1-13-2018 and 1-14-2018.
226 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., "Planet Retro Records" (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and well over
$1,000 in damage.) 01-12-19
1437 4th St. S., "Story Brook Craft Coffee Bar" (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and estimated to be
$200.00 in damage.) 01-15-18 to 01-17-18
2338 Emerson Ave. S. (Warehouse) (gray paint thrown on mural resulting in a total loss of the mural and estimated to be $5,000 in damage.)
01-03-2018 to 01-05-2018
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police.