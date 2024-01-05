Sister mourns brother's death, plans to advocate for other homeless people

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — “Christmas was terrible. It didn’t feel like a holiday,” said Shannon Ivy.

The week before Christmas, Ivy got devastating news about her 37-year-old brother Kenneth.

“My youngest daughter said it’s less magical. That was her exact words.”

Kenneth Feltz had been living on and off the streets.

Shannon said they grew up in an abusive home and he fought drug addiction and mental illness for years.

“He was Baker Acted over 12 times in the last year. And every time he was Baker Acted, I kept reaching out. I kept asking if there was an assisted living facility for him. Is there something you guys can do? He keeps getting Baker Acted and getting picked up. The cops had called me. He lost his wallet. And they kept telling me there’s no help.”

It was at Sun City Center Boulevard where Florida Highway Patrol says Kenneth was crossing the street when he was hit by a car and killed. Shannon didn’t find out for three days her brother was dead.

“I didn’t know if he had suffered. I didn’t know how he died. I didn’t know what time he died. I didn’t know anything. Nobody would give me any information.”

Health experts say more than 60% of Floridians with mental illness aren’t treated, and past reports have ranked Florida last in mental health support per capita.

Shannon is now left to work on a memorial to her brother and a promise to advocate for those who need help.

“These people do have families. Some of them choose not to live with their families. Some of them have mental illnesses preventing them from living with their families. But they are still loved. I mean, I loved my brother dearly. And he’s definitely missed.”

The driver who hit Kenneth was not charged.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.