Intersection improvements coming to part of US 301 in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Drivers familiar with US 301 can agree on this.

“It’s a lot of traffic to be honest,” said Youssef Tassi.

“It’s very congested,” said Brenda Mitchell.

The heavily traveled area will soon see intersection improvements coming to part of the stretch in Riverview.

Map of intersection closure:

FDOT

On Friday, February 28, crews will start replacing asphalt pavement with a concrete surface at the intersection of US 301 and Gibsonton Drive/Boyette Road and repaving 301 from Whitt Road to Rivercrest Drive.

“We’re going to close Gibsonton Drive just west of US 301, so if you’re traveling off I-75, you can get off the exit still, but you will not be able to cross over US 301,” said FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson. “We are also reducing some of the travel lanes on US 301. There’ll be only two northbound and two southbound open.”

Here’s how to get around it: drivers will detour using Riverview Drive, US 41, and Symmes Road.

FDOT

Keep in mind that businesses will stay open.

“We’re going to keep traffic flowing as best we can, but there are going to be some challenges,” said Carson. “We want motorists to leave early and check their maps.”

Despite the construction, drivers are hopeful in the long run it’ll make their ride a little smoother.

“I think it’s going to be for the good of the community. Once they fix the road, then I think it will be easier for us to like drive,” said Tassi.

Phase one of this project starts late this Friday night into Saturday morning and will last for 21 days. For more information on the project, click here.