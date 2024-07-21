City of Bradenton issues boil water notice after outages reported

UPDATE:

Early this morning a power outage at the Bradenton's Water Treatment Plant resulted in widespread low water pressure and outages, Bradenton Police Department officials saisd

The city's generators are running, but it may take a while to fully restore pressure.

The city has issued a boil water notice.

Some Bradenton residents are experiencing a widespread water outage, police officials said.

The Bradenton Police Department said its 911 dispatchers, and non-emergency line, have been inundated with calls regarding a widespread water outage in West Bradenton.

Public Works was aware and is currently attempting to locate, assess, and rectify the issue, officials said. The Police Department is asking residents not to call 911.

Police Department officials said they would update residents as they receive information.

The city of Bradenton posted a notice on its website saying:

"We are currently experiencing low water pressure and outages throughout the City. Early this morning, a power outage at our Water Treatment Plant resulted in widespread low water pressure affecting Bradenton. Please stay tuned for updates and further information . In the meantime, we kindly ask all residents to conserve water where possible to help stabilize the system. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated during this time. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore normal water pressure."

