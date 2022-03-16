Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

VIDEO: Sarasota Police share video of a tornado hitting part of the city

Sarasota Tornado 3/16/2022
Sarasota Police
A brief spin-up tornado hit parts of Sarasota Wednesday afternoon as storms rolled through the area.
Sarasota Tornado 3/16/2022
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:55:38-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — The National Weather Service said a tornado hit part of Sarasota Wednesday as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.

Video of the tornado was captured by Sarasota Police and showed a brief tornado touch down and send some debris fly into the area. Sarasota Police said they responded to the area on the 2000 block of 10th Street in Sarasota for reports of damage.

The National Weather Service said a preliminary damage assessment is EF-1 with winds of 90 miles per hour.

ABC Action News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as the latest information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!