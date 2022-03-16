VIDEO: Sarasota Police share video of a tornado hitting part of the city

SARASOTA, Fla. — The National Weather Service said a tornado hit part of Sarasota Wednesday as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.

Video of the tornado was captured by Sarasota Police and showed a brief tornado touch down and send some debris fly into the area. Sarasota Police said they responded to the area on the 2000 block of 10th Street in Sarasota for reports of damage.

Video of a possible tornado was captured around 2:15p today, north of our HQs, by our Network Administrator, David Hubbard. We have Officers who have responded to the 2000 blk of 10th St for reports of damage. No injuries reported. @NWSTampaBay @Suncoastweather @SNNTV #FLwx pic.twitter.com/1Q5WF1EqUV — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 16, 2022

The National Weather Service said a preliminary damage assessment is EF-1 with winds of 90 miles per hour.

