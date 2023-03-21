Video: Sarasota PD searching for suspect who hit officer with car

SARASOTA, Fla. — What started out as items stolen from a car ended with one man under arrest and a police officer lucky to be alive after being hit by the alleged suspect's car.

Sarasota Police said the entire chain of events started around 2 p.m. Monday. Officers went to Mourning Dove Drive on Bird Key after victims reported personal items were stolen from their vehicle. Officers said a white, four-door Mercedes sedan was the likely suspect vehicle.

Just after 9 p.m., Sarasota Police said the white Mercedes returned to Bird Key. Police then said they put their patrol vehicles in front of the entrance/exit to the area in an attempt to stop the Mercedes from leaving the area.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised as the Sarasota Police video shows multiple angles of the officer getting hit. The officer is okay after the crash.

Sarasota Police officer struck by car trying to escape area

As the Mercedes drove back towards the entrance/exit, officers were behind one of the vehicles. Surveillance video showed one of the officers running from behind their patrol vehicle and then being hit and thrown in the air by the white Mercedes.

The officer who was hit was able to get back up quickly but was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover fully.

"We all gasped as we saw the officer jump about four to six inches and save his own life because that allowed him to roll over the vehicle and onto the ground," said Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche.

Sarasota Police said the white Mercedes was eventually found abandoned on the 2900 block of Orange Avenue.

Police are still trying to find the driver of the Mercedes and ask anyone with information to call Sarasota Police at 941-263-6827 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).