USF football player shares the story behind the splits

BRADENTON, Fla - A USF player has become a viral hit for a non-football move.

Brooks Larkin, 22, is an offensive lineman for the University of South Florida. He said he is a registered sophomore at USF. Over the weekend, his team played against Texas Tech in the Birmingham bowl.

During the game, he said the teams had a sideline rivalry going on every time someone scored. He said one of his players told him an opponent did the splits.

"I said 'oh no, no, no this isn't happening'," Larkin said.

Larkin is 6'3 and 320 pounds and did not hesitate doing the splits. He credits his flexibility.

"Honestly gravity does most of the work," Larkin laughed.

Larkin said he only held it 10 to 15 seconds because his quad cramped immediately; he is also recovering from a knee injury.

"I’m going to start working on my backflip...see if I can top this," Larkin said.

Larkin said more than anything, Saturday's win was extra special for them.

"That was a special win. We needed that bowl win (to) build respect for our program," Larkin said.