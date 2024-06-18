Traffic safety improvements in Bradenton nixed from state budget by DeSantis

BRADENTON, Fla. — As Bradenton continues to grow, so does the traffic. City leaders were looking to solve some of the traffic woes at three intersections with plans to install roundabouts.

But last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the $5 million project.

Those three intersections have one thing in common: they all have at least five legs of traffic flowing into that one intersection.

“I would like to see a little money and funding come towards making the area a little bit safer," Miller said.

Miller lives just steps from one of these intersections and has seen three crashes in the past year.

“I sit out my window, and I watch the chaos ensue here all the time," he added.

The three intersections are:



Second Avenue and 24 th Street East

Street East 17 th Avenue & 22 nd Street West

Avenue & 22 Street West Southern Parkway and 33rd Avenue Drive West

The city still has alternate plans for two of the intersections. At Second Avenue and 24th Street East, the city plans to move forward with installing a roundabout as part of the 2nd Avenue East Streets Project. The roundabout will go out for bid in October.

At the intersection of Southern Parkway and 33rd Avenue Drive West, the Florida Department of Transportation had already approved HAWK pedestrian-activated signals in their 5-year budget and plans. HAWK, High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk, Pedestrian Signals allow pedestrians to cross the road safely in high-traffic areas. They are scheduled to be installed in 2027.

But for Miller and his neighbors, there are no plans to improve traffic safety at the six-way intersection where 16th Avenue, 17th Avenue, 18th Avenue, and 22nd Street West meet.

According to data from the Bradenton Police Department, there have been six crashes involving property damage.

The funding initiative was sponsored by State Senator Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton.

"These are local roads in residential neighborhoods where traffic backs up at the stop signs daily for the road users and are looking for a cut-through to avoid state road traffic and traffic signals," states the initiative request. "The appropriation will allow the City to design and construct three roundabouts as a safer alternative to stop signs where pedestrian safety and driver awareness are concerns. Additionally, as part of the project, the City would like to increase visibility at high crash and high traffic intersections by adding additional street lighting."