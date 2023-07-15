Teenager arrested in Manatee mobile home park shooting; victim identified

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a Manatee mobile home park shooting on July 9.

Emmanuel Ruiz, 16, was arrested on charges of Manslaughter with a Firearm.

The victim Nicholas Dickinson, 18, was shot once in the side of his chest during what appears to have been a shoot-out with another suspect or suspects at his residence, authorities say.

Detectives believe Dickinson knew the individual(s) involved in the shooting and may have been expecting them.

MCSO said this was not a random shooting, and the motive remains unknown.